South Korea set to more than double renewable energy capacity to 100GW by 2030

Currently, about 40 GW of renewable energy capacity is available, according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

There is an urgent need to expand renewable energy supplies as high-tech industries grow rapidly and electrification accelerates. But a lack of transmission and distribution networks has hindered the wider use of renewable power, the ministry said.

Alongside building new transmission and distribution networks, the government plans to deploy a large number of ESSs to store excess renewable power for later use in areas where the existing grid is congested.

"The latest measures are aimed at making full use of existing power networks (through ESSs) without waiting for new networks to be built," Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had seen a 17-fold growth in renewable energy capacity.