Kazakhstan sees 17-fold growth in renewable energy capacity

Currently, renewable energy contributes 6.43% to the country’s total electricity output. These achievements, along with future plans, were showcased at the Power Central Asia + China Regional Energy Forum in Astana.

“Our rapid progress stems from a focused government policy aimed at creating a clean, stable, and economically efficient energy system. Since 2018, we’ve had a transparent auction system in place that has attracted around 260 companies from 13 countries. This has helped us not only boost capacity but also sharply reduce tariffs for renewable electricity — nearly by half for wind power and by 2.5 times for solar. We’ve created some of the region’s most attractive conditions for investors, including 20-year power purchase agreements, tariff indexation, and a range of investment incentives,” said Zhaslan Kassenov, the director of the Renewable Energy Sources Department of the Ministry of Energy.

Key achievements and upcoming plans:

Currently, 156 renewable energy facilities operate nationwide, including 63 wind farms and 48 solar power plants.

In 2025, nine new facilities with a combined capacity of 455.5 MW are set to be commissioned.

Strategic investors from China, France, the UAE, and Russia are actively collaborating with Kazakhstan on projects totaling approximately 5 GW in capacity.

The Government aims to raise the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix to 15%.

“To achieve this, plans are in place to launch 91 new projects by 2030, with a total capacity of 2,258 MW. By then, the total installed renewable energy capacity is expected to reach 10 GW. Special focus is given to projects that ensure energy system stability. A hydro energy development plan has been approved, and work is ongoing to build pumped-storage hydroelectric plants to enable efficient energy accumulation and storage,” Zhaslan Kasenov added.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is currently implementing 30 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1,700 kW, in partnership with Chinese companies.