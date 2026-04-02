South Korea seeks UNESCO heritage status for ginseng, taekwondo traditions

The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) said it had submitted a nomination for inscription onto UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for "The Insam Tradition: Knowledge, Skills, and Cultural Practices Related to Ginseng in the Republic of Korea."

The ginseng tradition reflects Korea's long-standing belief in health and longevity and includes cultivation and processing techniques, as well as related customs, such as rituals, food preparation and gift giving. It also serves as a symbol of solidarity and community well-being, passed down through practice and education, the agency said.

A final decision on the nomination will be made during the 23rd session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2028 after review by the UNESCO Secretariat and evaluation bodies.

Regarding the taekwondo training tradition, the KHS said in January that it was chosen as a candidate for the next round of applications for joint or extended inscription.

Photo credit: Yonhap

The proposed heritage, "Taekwondo: A Dojang-centered Korean Training Tradition," was described as a training culture rooted in the "dojang" (training hall) community, where values and skills are handed down from masters to students and across generations.

The KHS hopes taekwondo could be jointly inscribed with North Korea, mirroring the 2018 joint listing of "ssireum," or traditional Korean wrestling.

However, North Korea submitted its own nomination, "Taekwon-Do, Traditional Martial Art in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," in March 2024, which is currently under review.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had showcased intangible cultural heritage at the UNESCO Headquarters.