South Korea rules out combat deployment in U.S. - Iran war

“There will be no deployment that involves or intervenes in the war. I can state that clearly,” Lee told reporters at Cheong Wa Dae. “We will not make such a troop deployment or dispatch military assets," he noted.

At the same time, Lee noted South Korea must safeguard its commercial vessels, oil shipping routes and citizens abroad. He said the government is reviewing ways to expand the role of the Cheonghae Unit, already operating in the region, but emphasized no combat troops would be sent or placed under foreign command in a way that could put them at risk.

Lee cited disruptions in crude oil shipments as a factor in weighing risks. South Korean vessels initially avoided the Red Sea, causing supply delays, before officials considered re‑entry under close monitoring.

If an accident were to occur, Lee said, he could face criticism for having made that decision.

“I thought that was criticism I should be prepared to bear,” he said.

In early September, the South Korean presidential office said that no final decision had been made on sending forces to the Strait of Hormuz, stressing a review was still underway,