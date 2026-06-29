South Korea pushes to lower criminal age limit to 13 amid rising teen violence

The gender ministry and the justice ministry have recently reached a consensus to lower the age threshold for minors in cases involving "violent crimes" by one year from the current 14, according to multiple government sources.

Currently, those aged less than 14 cannot be punished even when convicted of a crime. When minors are convicted of crimes, they are either referred to community service programs or sent to youth correctional institutions.

A consultative body to discuss the age threshold for criminal minors earlier adopted a recommendation to maintain the current age standard.

It, however, has reportedly decided to recommend lowering the age limit on a conditional basis amid a growing public call to punish those who commit serious, violent crimes.

The justice ministry plans to decide what constitutes a "violent crime" by referring to existing laws that classify murder, robbery, sexual offenses and group assault as such, according to the sources.

The revised recommendation is expected to be reported to a Cabinet meeting as early as Tuesday, they noted.

Earlier, it was reported that Sweden had moved to lower criminal responsibility age.