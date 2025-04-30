South Korea may face shortage of 1mln care workers by 2045

According to the report released by the Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy, the number of people aged 85 and older -- those typically in need of intensive care -- is expected to more than triple from 1.13 million as of March 2024 to 3.72 million by 2045.

In contrast, the total number of certified caregivers is projected to increase gradually to the low-800,000 range by the mid-2030s, but is expected to decline thereafter as the number of core workforce -- women in their 50s and 60s -- begins to shrink.

To maintain the current caregiver-to-senior ratio of 1 to 1.5–1.9, an additional 990,000 care workers will be required by 2043, according to the report.

In response to the growing imbalance between care demand and workforce supply, the government said it plans to pursue dual measures aimed at both easing care needs and expanding the caregiver workforce.

