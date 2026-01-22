South Korea leads world with 1st comprehensive AI safety law

The AI Basic Act, which took effect Thursday, establishes global precedent by requiring companies and developers to address risks such as deepfakes and misinformation.

The law introduces the category of ‘high-risk AI”, covering systems that impact daily life or safety, including hiring, loans, and medical advice. Providers of such services must disclose AI use, ensure safety, and watermark AI-generated content.

Large global firms operating in South Korea – such as OpenAI and Google – must appoint local representatives if they meet revenue or user thresholds. Violations can lead to fines up to 30 million won, though a one-year grace period will allow businesses to adapt.

Beyond regulation, the act also mandates the government to promote AI development, with a policy blueprint to be issued every three years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at Dec.20 Ulttyq Qurultay session President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had emphasized that digitalization and AI were shaping a new reality.