Digitalization and AI shaping a new reality, Kazakh President

The Head of State emphasized digitalization and artificial intelligence are forming an entirely new reality, where long‑standing concepts and practices no longer apply. In the global digital economy, population size will likely cease to be a decisive factor. Nations that succeed will be those able to adapt to this new reality shaped by AI and actively participate in building it.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that Kazakhstan has embarked on a path of accelerated digital development, introducing AI into both public and private spheres to enable the country to effectively integrate into the global digital economy.

Earlier, the President highlighted Kazakhstan’s economic achievements, praised Kyzylorda’s development.