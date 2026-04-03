South Korea, France agree to cooperate on safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

Lee addressed concerns over uncertainties in global energy supply chains following summit talks with Macron, during which the two leaders discussed ways to deepen economic ties and strengthen coordination on security issues.

"President Macron and I agreed to share policy-related experiences and strategies in order to jointly address the economic and energy crises triggered by the Middle East war. We also concurred on working together to reduce uncertainty in the global economy," Lee said during a joint press announcement.

"We confirmed our commitment to bolstering energy security by expanding our cooperation in the nuclear and offshore wind power sectors while collaborating to secure safe maritime transport routes through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

Macron also underscored the need for France and South Korea to cooperate to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and deescalate conflict in the Middle East at the international level.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Lee said the two leaders also agreed to boost trade and investment with a goal of reaching $20 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030, up from $15 billion last year.

To boost cooperation across sectors, the two sides signed a series of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and other documents.

They pledged to expand cooperation in advanced technologies and future industries -- including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum technology -- and to establish a ministerial-level joint committee on science and technology.

The two countries also signed a letter of intent on cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, aimed at combining South Korea's manufacturing capabilities with France's processing technology and infrastructure.

The state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power signed MOUs with French nuclear firms, Orano and Framatome, as well as a separate MOU with France's EDF on a joint development of an offshore wind power plant in the southwestern city of Yeonggwang.

Lee expressed hope that the agreements would ensure a stable supply of raw materials for South Korea's nuclear power plants and lay the groundwork for joint entry into the global market.

He also laid out plans to cooperate in space and defense while pledging efforts to bolster collaboration in the cultural sector in light of an MOU signed between the two nations' cultural heritage agencies.

During the talks, Lee said he explained Seoul's efforts to resume dialogue with Pyongyang to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, while Macron reaffirmed Paris' support for peace and stability on the peninsula.

"We two leaders shared a profound understanding that peace on the Korean Peninsula has far reaching implications not just in Northeast Asia and Europe but also the rest of the world," Lee said.

Lee noted that Seoul and Paris have expanded cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including future strategic industries, such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space, nuclear energy and defense, and expressed hope to deepen coordination on the international stage.

"As responsible members of the international community, the two countries are also working together to respond to rapid changes in the global landscape," he said.

Lee said Macron extended a formal invitation to the Group of Seven summit scheduled for June in Evian, France, adding that he accepted the invitation. If he attends, it would mark his second consecutive appearance at the G7, following his participation in Canada last year.

Lee welcomed the two countries' decision to upgrade ties from "a comprehensive partnership for the 21st century," established in 2004, to "a global strategic partnership," calling it "a new milestone" in bilateral relations built on 140 years of trust and friendship.

Macron struck a similar tone, expressing hope to expand cooperation across a broad range of areas, including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, semiconductors, space and culture, under the upgraded partnership.

Photo credit: Yonhap

He said that Seoul and Paris could strengthen security cooperation and work together to help stabilize the situation in the Middle East, including ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The visit marks Macron's first trip to South Korea since taking office in 2017 and the first by a French president in 11 years. It comes as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations, established with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation between France and the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

After the summit, Lee hosted a state luncheon for Macron, attended by business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chair Euisun Chung, as well as K-pop artists.

Lee described France as "an old friend and partner," noting it sent more than 3,000 troops during the 1950-53 Korean War to help defend South Korea, and expressed hope to further advance bilateral ties in light of Macron's visit.

Earlier, it was reported that Lee and Macron were expected to hold summit to discuss bilateral cooperation.