Lee, Macron hold summit to discuss bilateral cooperation

Macron attended an official welcoming ceremony held at Cheong Wa Dae marking his state visit, his first to South Korea since taking office in 2017.

During the summit, the two countries plan to upgrade their "comprehensive partnership for the 21st century," established in 2004, to "a global strategic partnership," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

By upgrading the bilateral ties, Lee aims to deepen "strategic communication" with France -- a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and a key European Union country -- and build a "future-oriented partnership," according to Kang.

In a contribution to the French newspaper Le Figaro, Lee also expressed hope to expand bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence, nuclear energy and the space sector, moving beyond a simple partnership toward closer strategic coordination.

After the talks, the two leaders are scheduled to attend a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding, followed by joint press announcements and a state luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae.

While Lee and Macron hold their summit, their spouses are set to visit the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul as part of a cultural exchange program, the spokesperson said.

As written before, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to deepen cooperation to strengthen supply chains of critical minerals under a road map the countries signed on Wednesday, amid China's dominance of global rare earths.