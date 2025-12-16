South Korea eyes 30tln won investment in AI and chip sectors in 2026

The 150 trillion-won Public Growth Fund, launched last week and a key economic initiative of President Lee Jae Myung, is designed to accelerate the adoption of AI across industries while channeling investment into strategic sectors such as semiconductors, secondary batteries, biotechnology, and future mobility over the next five years.

According to the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the government will initially invest over 30 trillion won in 2026. This includes 6 trillion won for artificial intelligence, 4.2 trillion won for the semiconductor industry, and 3.1 trillion won for future mobility projects.

Of the total amount, around 3 trillion won will be invested directly, while approximately 10 trillion won will be allocated to infrastructure development. An additional 10 trillion won will be provided through low-interest financing, the FSC said.

The Public Growth Fund is composed of a 75 trillion-won government-guaranteed fund targeting strategic industries and 75 trillion won in private-sector investment. The funding structure includes direct and indirect financing, government-backed bonds, and low-interest loan programs.

The FSC added that the government has received around 100 investment proposals totaling 153 trillion won from local governments, businesses, and other stakeholders seeking support for their projects.

