South Korea bans smartphones in schools from 2026

The legislation, initiated by opposition MP Cho Jung-hun, aims to combat smartphone addiction among children and teenagers. Lawmakers and educators argue that device use harms academic performance and student well-being. The law allows exceptions for emergencies, educational purposes, and students with special needs.

Teachers are given authority to restrict device use on school premises, while schools are tasked with promoting responsible digital habits. South Korea thus joins a small group of nations, including France, Italy and China, that have moved to legally restrict smartphones in classrooms.

Earlier, it was reported that Australia will extend its world-first social media ban for children under 16 to include YouTube, after initially granting the platform an exemption.