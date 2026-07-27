South Australia reports 7 new suspected H5N1 bird flu cases

Clare Scriven, SA's minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, told reporters that all seven new suspected cases were found in greater crested terns located on the state's southeast Limestone Coast.

Of the suspected new cases, she said five were found in the same town over two days. Samples from all seven birds were initially tested by local authorities and have now been sent for confirmatory testing by the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness to determine if local transmission has occurred.

Once confirmed, it would take the total number of H5N1 cases in Australia to 27 after the highly pathogenic strain was first detected on the mainland in mid-June.

SA's Chief Veterinary Officer Skye Fruean said while speaking alongside Scriven that local authorities would increase surveillance in areas where they expect to see seabirds considered high-risk species for carrying the deadly strain, including crested terns.

Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Julie Collins said earlier on Monday that there have been no H5N1 mass mortality events in Australia and there has been no evidence of the strain in poultry or agricultural systems.

She said that the risk to human health remains low.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had announced the recall of nearly 1.6 million shell eggs by Midwest Poultry Services LP due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination.