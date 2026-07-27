US recalls nearly 1.6 million eggs over salmonella risk

According to the FDA recall notice, the affected products include both white and brown cage-free eggs produced at Midwest Poultry Services farms in Texas. The eggs were distributed to retailers and foodservice operators across several southern U.S. states.

The company said it has not received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled eggs.

The FDA said the recall was initiated after the company identified signs of potential bacterial contamination during routine environmental monitoring and root cause analysis at two farms in Texas. Following the findings, Midwest Poultry Services temporarily suspended shipments of fresh eggs from the affected facilities while inspections and corrective actions were carried out.

The recall covers eggs produced and distributed between June 6 and July 3, with sell-by dates ranging from July 20 to August 17. The products were marketed under several brands, including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Country Morning and Sunups.

According to the FDA, the recalled cartons can be identified by plant codes P-1950 or 0840962 printed on both sides of the carton, along with Julian dates 157 through 184. The affected eggs were sold at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi, as well as numerous smaller retailers. Some of the eggs were also supplied to restaurants, foodservice providers and retail outlets in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The FDA advises consumers not to use the recalled eggs. Customers who purchased the affected products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Health officials also recommend checking the product code on egg cartons before use to avoid potential health risks.

The recall is among the largest food safety actions announced by the FDA this year and is intended to prevent potential foodborne illnesses before they affect the public.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States had reported a sharp rise in cyclosporiasis cases since May, with 4,173 laboratory-confirmed cases across 41 states and another 7,400 suspected cases under investigation.