South African tourism drives economy with over 7 million visitors in 2025

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille highlighted that these figures not only confirm the recovery of the tourism sector but also its contribution to the nation's economic growth, according to the official South African government statement.



"Tourism is proving to be a catalyst for economic growth and development. The industry is creating jobs, stimulating investment, and revitalising local economies," said the South African official.



In September 2025, the country hosted 846,367 tourists, marking a 26.9 per cent increase compared to September 2024, reflecting growing global confidence in South Africa as a tourist destination.



This success has been made possible thanks to the combined efforts of the South African government and the private sector through the Tourism Growth Plan, which includes a coordinated promotion of the country’s tourist destinations.



Minister de Lille emphasised that the country is ready to welcome tourists during the festive season with warm hospitality, smiles, and top-tier services, and that tourism is the responsibility of all South Africans.



Earlier, it was reported that Brazil and South Africa are expanding their air connectivity to boost tourism and trade.