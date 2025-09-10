Brazil and South Africa expand air connectivity to boost tourism and trade

Representatives of the South African airport authority also expressed interest in further expanding air service between the two destinations in the near future, with Brazilian tourism officials pledging their support for the initiative.

The existing air service between Brazil and South Africa consists of eight weekly flights, offering over two thousand seats. The visa exemption for tourists for up to 90 days, applicable to citizens of both countries, serves as an additional incentive for travel.

Official data shows that South Africa is the primary source of tourists from the African continent to Brazil. The number of South African tourists visiting Brazil has tripled from 5,403 in 2022 to 15,280 in 2024, with over 10,000 having visited already in the first half of 2025.

Brazil is also the leading source of tourists from Latin America to South Africa, with nearly 50,000 Brazilian tourists visiting the country in 2024, representing a near doubling compared to the previous year.

Increased flight frequencies are expected to facilitate increased tourism and business travel, leading to greater development and employment opportunities in both nations. Furthermore, Brazil will participate in the G20 Tourism meeting, encouraging participation of its member countries in the COP30 climate conference, set to be hosted in Belem in Brazil in November.

