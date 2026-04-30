South Africa launches climate action programme to turn tourism into driver of conservation

The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Wilderness Leadership School, focuses on helping small and medium-sized accommodation providers integrate practical sustainability measures into their daily operations. By doing so, it seeks to shift the global narrative around travel – from a contributor to climate change to an active part of the solution.

At the core of the programme is a structured approach to measuring and managing environmental impact. Participating properties calculate their carbon footprint, benchmark performance, and develop targeted projects to reduce emissions while protecting natural carbon sinks such as forests and savannahs. These ecosystems are recognised as critical climate assets, storing significant volumes of carbon and supporting biodiversity.

Experts involved in the initiative argue that tourism can play a powerful role in conservation by strengthening people’s connection with nature. Direct experiences – such as wildlife encounters or engagement with local communities – are seen as key drivers of long-term environmental awareness and behavioural change.

Participants receive technical guidance, training, and tools to implement sustainability projects and communicate their progress transparently. Verified impact assessments allow tourism providers to demonstrate measurable results, replacing general commitments with credible data, the source claimed.

Earlier, it was reported India, China, and Central Asian countries are to showcase tourism potential in Bishkek.