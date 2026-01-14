SOS in the Caspian: Turkmenistan saves 14 from distressed Iranian cargo ship

The government agencies of Turkmenistan responsible for emergency response and prevention took all necessary measures to rescue the people on board in accordance with international marine regulations.

Due to a timely response, all 14 people on the ship were rescued. According to the primary information, they are citizens of Iran and India.

Presently, the Turkmen side is undertaking all relevant procedures in accordance with the international rules.

As previously reported, Iran and Turkmenistan held talks on Caspian Sea cooperation.