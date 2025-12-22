Iran and Turkmenistan hold talks on Caspian Sea cooperation

The talks focused on recent developments in the Caspian region and preparations for the 7th Summit of Caspian littoral states, which is scheduled to take place in Tehran in the summer of 2026. Gharibabadi announced the meeting on social media, noting that the discussions aimed to enhance bilateral engagement and promote broader regional cooperation among Caspian littoral countries.

According to the Iranian official, the sides reviewed a range of key issues, including coordination ahead of the upcoming summit, joint initiatives among littoral states, and environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea. Special focus was given to the possible relocation of the Tehran Convention Secretariat within the region, as well as practical steps to address the ongoing decline in the Caspian Sea’s water levels.

Gharibabadi stressed the importance of continued dialogue and closer bilateral and regional cooperation to advance the common interests of all Caspian littoral nations.

