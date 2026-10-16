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    Sony to release new luxury Walkman model

    22:46, 16 October 2026

    Sony Corp. said Friday that it will release a flagship model of its Walkman portable digital music player on November 27, with the price expected to be around 655,000 yen, JIJI Press reported.

    Sony to release new luxury Walkman model
    Photo credit: @sonyelectronics / Instagram

    The new gold-colored model incorporates various measures to enhance sound quality. In the back, high-purity copper plated with gold replaces aluminum to improve conductivity.

    According to Sony, the new design allows electrical signals to flow more smoothly. An increase in the number of capacitors supplying power from one to two will improve range switching.

    Two other models with reduced data capacity and fewer functions will also be released. The black-colored models are estimated to start at around 215,000 yen.

    Earlier, it was reported that Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. would end physical game disc production for all new games on PlayStation consoles, making them available only in digital formats starting in 2028.

     

    Japan World News Asia JIJI Press
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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