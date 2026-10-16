Sony to release new luxury Walkman model

The new gold-colored model incorporates various measures to enhance sound quality. In the back, high-purity copper plated with gold replaces aluminum to improve conductivity.

According to Sony, the new design allows electrical signals to flow more smoothly. An increase in the number of capacitors supplying power from one to two will improve range switching.

Two other models with reduced data capacity and fewer functions will also be released. The black-colored models are estimated to start at around 215,000 yen.

Earlier, it was reported that Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. would end physical game disc production for all new games on PlayStation consoles, making them available only in digital formats starting in 2028.