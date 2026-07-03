Sony to end physical game disc production for PlayStation

"This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs," said Sid Shuman, senior director of the company's content communications, in a statement released Wednesday.

The transition will not affect games that have already been released or will be released before January 2028 in disc format, he added.

Trends in consumer preference have been shifting lately, as more people purchase games by downloading them or accessing online using smartphone apps.

Sony's game software sales reached 2.64 trillion yen ($16.4 billion) in the fiscal year that ended March, of which those from physical discs accounted for less than 5 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sony would remove 551 movies and TV shows from the PlayStation Store in the UK on September 1, 2026, preventing customers who had previously purchased the titles from accessing them.