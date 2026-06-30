Sony to delete 551 purchased movies and TV shows from PlayStation libraries

In a notice published on the PlayStation UK website, the company said the decision affects content distributed by Studio Canal after the two sides failed to renew their licensing agreement. Sony said the affected titles will be removed from users' video libraries, but did not announce any refunds for customers who bought the content.

The list includes a number of well-known films and franchises, such as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, A Prophet, Total Recall, Rambo, Apocalypse Now, Hot Fuzz, Moonlight, the John Wick series, Pan's Labyrinth, Paddington, Free Willy, and Silver Linings Playbook.

The move has drawn criticism from customers on social media, many arguing that purchased digital content should remain accessible regardless of licensing changes.

It is not the first time Sony has removed previously purchased video content from users' libraries. In 2022, the company deleted hundreds of Studio Canal titles in Germany and Austria after changes to its licensing agreements. A year later, Sony also removed more than 1,300 seasons of Discovery television shows from PlayStation libraries, affecting customers who had already paid for the content.

The latest announcement has renewed debate over digital ownership. While online storefronts use terms such as "buy" or "purchase," most digital content is sold as a revocable license under user agreements. That means companies can legally remove access to purchased movies, TV shows, or other digital media if licensing agreements expire.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sony raised PlayStation Plus prices "due to ongoing market conditions."