Sony raises PlayStation Plus prices "due to ongoing market conditions"

According to a post published by Sony on X, the new pricing takes effect starting May 20. One month PlayStation Plus subscriptions will now start at $10.99 in the United States, €9.99 in Europe and £7.99 in the United Kingdom. Three-month subscriptions will increase to $27.99, €27.99 and £21.99 respectively.

Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026

The company added that the price change does not apply to current subscribers (except in Türkiye and India) unless the existing subscription changes or lapses.

The increase comes as the video game industry faces broader price rises, particularly for gaming hardware. Earlier this year, Sony announced higher prices for several PlayStation products, including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation Portal.

In a blog post, Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the company had made the decision because of “continued pressures in the global economic landscape.”

Under the revised pricing introduced on April 2, the standard PS5 now costs $649.99 in the U.S., while the digital edition is priced at $599.99 and the PS5 Pro at $899.99. Similar increases were introduced in the UK, Europe and Japan. Sony also raised the price of the PlayStation Portal remote player to $249.99 in the U.S., £219.99 in the UK and €249.99 in Europe.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sony launched a tool to trace AI generated music.