Sony patents AI that guides or plays your game

Filed in September 2024, the patent was recently highlighted in a World Intellectual Property Organization report. It describes two modes: Guide Mode, where an AI-controlled version of the player character demonstrates solutions, and Complete Mode, where the AI performs the actions for the player.

The AI would be trained on gameplay footage rather than fixed developer scripts. It observes a player’s session, identifies the current challenge, and provides relevant interactive guidance through a “ghost” character. Players could see the ghost perform actions, receive example controller inputs, or even engage in verbal interaction with the AI for hints.

The system allows customization with various modes, including story, combat, exploration, or a full-game mode. Mode settings can be switched dynamically, either by the player or automatically based on play style or difficulty.

The Ghost Player appears to evolve from the PS5 Game Help system, which offers in-game guidance through video or images. While Game Help has been praised for convenience, critics note that some modern titles, like God of War Ragnarok, have been criticized for giving too many hints through NPC companions.

Patents do not guarantee implementation. Sony has filed numerous patents over the years without bringing them to market. The Ghost Player could remain a concept, though it demonstrates how AI could transform the way players interact with games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sony explores AI in gaming with interactive characters.