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    Sonic speeds into 35th anniversary with live concert tour and street art celebration

    02:37, 6 June 2026

    SEGA is marking the 35th anniversary of its iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with a major entertainment rollout that blends music, live performance, and urban art, headlined by the upcoming Sonic Live in Concert tour and a London street art project, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Sonic speeds into 35th anniversary with live concert tour and street art celebration
    Photo credit: @sonic_hedgehog/X.com

    According to the official concert announcement, Sonic Live in Concert will bring the franchise’s most iconic music and moments to life on stage with a high-energy audiovisual experience. A live ensemble of musicians, vocalists, and electronic artists will perform tracks spanning Sonic’s history, from classic Genesis-era themes such as Green Hill Zone to modern fan favorites like “Undefeatable.”

    The tour is part of SEGA’s broader 35th-anniversary campaign, which also features global fan activations, collaborations, and creative projects celebrating Sonic’s influence on gaming and pop culture. One standout initiative is a London street-art program that transformed public spaces into Sonic-themed murals, highlighting the character’s speed, energy, and visual identity.

    Sonic speeds into 35th anniversary with live concert tour and street art celebration
    Photo credit: @sonic_hedgehog/X.com

    As Sonic approaches 35 years since his 1991 debut, SEGA is positioning the franchise not only as a gaming legacy but also as a multisensory global brand defined by speed, sound, and style.

    Sonic speeds into 35th anniversary with live concert tour and street art celebration
    Photo credit: @sonic_hedgehog/X.com

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sony had secured a patent for a system that enables PlayStation games to play themselves using AI.

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    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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