Sonic speeds into 35th anniversary with live concert tour and street art celebration

According to the official concert announcement, Sonic Live in Concert will bring the franchise’s most iconic music and moments to life on stage with a high-energy audiovisual experience. A live ensemble of musicians, vocalists, and electronic artists will perform tracks spanning Sonic’s history, from classic Genesis-era themes such as Green Hill Zone to modern fan favorites like “Undefeatable.”

We are excited to announce a new musical tour: Sonic Live in Concert!



Celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog with a live performance featuring some of the most iconic songs and moments from 35 years of games.



Tickets on sale Friday: https://t.co/L0u07Mr2xr pic.twitter.com/wCflYEFDbC — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 27, 2026

The tour is part of SEGA’s broader 35th-anniversary campaign, which also features global fan activations, collaborations, and creative projects celebrating Sonic’s influence on gaming and pop culture. One standout initiative is a London street-art program that transformed public spaces into Sonic-themed murals, highlighting the character’s speed, energy, and visual identity.

Photo credit: @sonic_hedgehog/X.com

As Sonic approaches 35 years since his 1991 debut, SEGA is positioning the franchise not only as a gaming legacy but also as a multisensory global brand defined by speed, sound, and style.

Photo credit: @sonic_hedgehog/X.com

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Sony had secured a patent for a system that enables PlayStation games to play themselves using AI.