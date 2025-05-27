Songs, stories, and soul-searching: What made D and Dears a night to remember

The evening began with an on-stage interview, during which Dimash answered questions from fans. The artist spoke about his childhood, his work experiences, and some candid moments from daily life. One of the most memorable confessions came when he admitted he rarely steps into the kitchen.

“I’ve never cooked in my life. Never. The most I’ve done is fried some eggs. And even then, no one eats it but me. I haven’t even really learned to use food delivery apps because I spend all my time on work and creativity,” he said, prompting laughter from the crowd.

Dimash also touched on broader industry topics, addressing the rising role of artificial intelligence in music. He expressed that AI does not pose a problem to musicians because, in his words, “it cannot have a soul.” When asked about the future of classical music, Dimash was confident in its lasting influence, noting that it will always have a place in the cultural landscape.

He also shared personal stories of meeting people like Jackie Chan and members of Michael Jackson’s family for the first time. Addressing a question about burnout, Dimash emphasized that in such moments, it’s his fans who give him the strength and motivation to keep going.

“Art, in my understanding, is to suffer. It is suffering,” he noted, adding that he finds it difficult to believe artists who claim they never experience creative crises and those who say not a single day goes by “without music.”

One of the evening’s highlights was the announcement of the winners of the #TauIshindeChallenge, a video contest launched by Dimash to celebrate the release of his music video “Tau içinde.” The “Golden Tickets”, which grant access to his upcoming concerts in Europe, were awarded to Akmonshak Nurtaza, a school principal from Astana, and Andrea, a fan from Chile.

The fan meeting also served as a platform for two major announcements. In October, Dimash will return to New York to headline a solo concert titled Stranger at Madison Square Garden, marking his second major performance in the city, the last being a sold-out show at Barclays Center in 2019.

He also revealed his first-ever production project, set to premiere in partnership with China’s Hunan TV.

“The huge televised project I’m Singer, which was aired on Hunan TV, played a key role in creating my fan groups worldwide. Now, jointly with this TV channel, my first production work is to be released. It will be an international contest among singers similar in scale to I’m Singer, but in a completely new format and direction. I’ll be a producer of this project as well as a jury member,” Dimash said.

After the Q&A session, several well-known Kazakh pop stars took to the stage at Dimash’s invitation, including Saken Maigaziyev, Sadraddin, Kesh You, Akbota-Nur, Yernar Amandyk, and Dastan Orazbekov.

Dimash then brought the evening to a stirring close by performing a selection of his own songs live.

