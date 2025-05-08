Dimash Qudaibergen announces challenge with a new song 'Tau Ishinde'

To celebrate the release, the singer announced he is launching a challenge: the most viewed and creative video made to this track will win a major prize. The video must be up to 30 seconds long and must be posted on Tik Tok or Instagram with a hashtag #TauIshindeChallenge.

The challenge will run from May 8 to May 25, 2025.

The winner of the challenge will be awarded with a trip to one of Dimash’s solo concerts (Barcelona, Berlin, London, or Riga), with flights and accommodation costs covered.

The winner will be announced on May 26 during the fan meeting in Almaty.

Earlier it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen has announced that his solo concert Stranger will be premiered in the country’s cinemas on May 27.