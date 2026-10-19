Сommodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia's Leningrad region hits $400mn

The sides emphasized the importance of inter-regional cooperation in the development of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the significant industrial and transport-logistics potential of the Leningrad region and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to the President, trade and economic relations with the Leningrad region demonstrate positive dynamics. In 2005, commodity turnover with the region exceeded $400 million.

Alexander Drozdenko thanked the Head of State for the warm welcome and conveyed warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The governor particularly highlighted the courage and heroism of Kazakhstani soldiers who took part in the defense of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War. He emphasized that the memory of their bravery is carefully preserved in the region.

The parties discussed prospects for implementing joint projects in industry, nuclear industry, transport, and the agro-industrial sector, as well as opportunities for deepening cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Alexander Drozdenko the Order of Dostyk, 2nd Class, for his contribution to strengthening allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, the Head of State congratulated emergency responders on Rescuer’s Day and expressed gratitude to personnel working in the country’s emergency services.