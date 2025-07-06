Some Indonesian islands aim for 100% renewable energy by 2050

The document, titled “Islands Based on 100 per cent Renewable Energy and Flexibility in the Electric Power System”, estimates that achieving this goal in Timor and Sumbawa alone will require an investment of around US$5.21 billion.

The study highlights Sulawesi's potential as a flexible and industrially robust region capable of accommodating variable renewable sources. With an estimated 63 GW of economically viable renewable energy, mainly solar and wind, Sulawesi is set to increase its renewable share from 2.4 per cent in 2024 to 29 per cent by 2060.

On Sumbawa Island, the IESR outlines a two-phase strategy: replacing planned fossil fuel projects with renewable energy between 2025 and 2035, followed by fuel substitution from 2036 to 2050 to fully eliminate fossil generation.

Timor Island, with 30.81 GW of renewable energy potential, also features a dual-phase strategy. In the short term, coal- and gas-fired projects outlined in Indonesia’s electricity plan would be substituted with renewables. By 2050, IESR projects that Timor’s power system will be composed of 82 per cent solar energy, supported by mini-hydro (9 per cent), wind (6 per cent), and biomass (3 per cent).

The report stresses that the success of these plans hinges on strong local government ambition, legal reform in energy planning, and transparent procurement processes.

