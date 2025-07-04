Scientists prove Indonesia to be one of world's oldest civilisations

Zon highlighted that approximately 60 per cent of Homo erectus fossils discovered globally were found in Indonesia, particularly in the Sangiran area of Sragen Regency of Central Java. He argued that this positions Indonesia at the forefront of ancient human history.



The minister of culture further proposed that Indonesia could be recognised as the “capital of world civilisations”, reinforcing the country’s cultural and historical significance.



Preservation efforts, he noted, must be rooted in rigorous research to ensure artefacts are understood not merely as static objects but as vital elements that support historical narratives and foster public education. He reiterated that the safeguarding of cultural heritage is a constitutional mandate and a pillar of national identity.



Zon concluded by underlining the importance of proper storage, conservation, and public display of archaeological materials to strengthen Indonesia’s cultural legacy and contribute to a deeper understanding of human civilisation.



Earlier, it was reported that the Indonesian government has proposed to build 500,000 subsidised housing units by 2026.