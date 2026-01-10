Some dogs learn new words by eavesdropping

The research focused on so called Gifted Word Learner dogs. These dogs already know the names of dozens of objects, usually toys, and can retrieve them on command. Unlike typical training, these dogs often learn words during everyday play without formal teaching.

Eavesdropping works

In the study, owners introduced new toy names in two ways. In one condition, they spoke directly to the dog while playing with the toy. In another, the dog was present but ignored, while the owner discussed the toy with another person. In both cases, the dogs later identified the correct toy at rates far above chance.

Crucially, the dogs performed just as well when they learned by overhearing as when they were directly addressed. This shows that they were not relying on commands or cues aimed at them. Instead, they were able to monitor human interactions and extract relevant information.

The researchers compared this ability to that of human infants around 18 months old, who can also learn new words by observing conversations between adults.

Words learned even when objects are hidden

In a further experiment, some dogs heard the name of a toy while the object itself was out of sight. Even with this delay between word and object, many of the dogs successfully learned the association. When tested again two weeks later, they still remembered the new words, showing that the learning was stable.

Not all dogs share this skill

The findings do not apply to dogs in general. When the same overhearing method was tested on typical family dogs with no known vocabulary of object names, they did not show reliable word learning. Their behavior appeared driven by curiosity toward new toys rather than true understanding of labels.

Canine minds

The study suggests that some dogs possess advanced social and cognitive skills that allow them to follow human attention, interpret communicative signals, and learn from passive observation. While language remains uniquely human, the ability to learn from overheard speech may rest on more general social mechanisms shared across species.

Researchers stress that Gifted Word Learner dogs are rare, and it remains unclear why they develop these abilities.

