Some 200 people injured after slipping on ice in Atyrau in one day

The rest were provided with first aid and medical consultations.

The trauma department is working around the clock.

Due to the hazardous weather, city authorities have intensified measures to prevent ice and ensure road safety. Snow removal and anti‑icing operations have been stepped up.

30 units of specialized equipment, including tractors with brushes and vehicles distributing sand‑salt mixtures, and 150 road workers are working continuously, day and night.

Since yesterday, 248 tons of reagents have been spread across streets and sidewalks.

Earlier, officials reported that icy conditions had complicated movement across the city, prompting schools to switch to remote learning.

