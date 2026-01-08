One killed, three injured in road accident in Akmola region

The incident occurred on the 127th km of the highway and involved an Audi passenger car and a Hovos truck.

According to the regional police department, a driver of the Audi died at the scene. Three passengers sustained various injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. A pre-trial investigation is underway, and a procedural decision will be made based on its results.

The police also remind drivers to observe speed limits, especially in areas with heavy traffic, and monitor the technical condition of their vehicles.