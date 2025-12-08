Some 1,000 people move to villages in W Kazakhstan amid drive to revive rural areas

Nariman Turegaliyev, governor of West Kazakhstan region, stated on Monday launched last year, the program ‘From a city into a village’ delivers results. He noted that the program gained strong backing from rural residents as well as resettlers.

"All resettled families were provided with housing on arrival," said governor Turegaliyev, noting that "concrete outcomes of the program, aimed at stabilizing a population and boosting economic activity in rural areas, are emerging."

Permanent jobs were offered to 216 resettlers, helping to contribute to social and economic development of villages. Those include doctors, teachers, specialists in key sectors, as well as citizens, who started their own business under the Auyl amanaty program, said the governor during a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana.

According to Turegaliyev, thanks to resettlement, it is possible to address the rural personnel gap. He added some schools restored operation after being on the brink of closure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported West Kazakhstan region is to launch 54 agricultural projects by 2027.