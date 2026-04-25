Soil microbes power new generation of smart sensors

The device, created by researchers at Northwestern University, produces energy by capturing electrons released as microbes break down organic material in soil. Roughly the size of a paperback book, the system is designed to power sensors used in precision agriculture and environmental monitoring.

To demonstrate its potential, scientists used the fuel cell to operate sensors that measure soil moisture and detect touch, which could help track wildlife movement. The system also transmits data wirelessly using minimal energy.

“The number of devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) is constantly growing,” said lead researcher Bill Yen. “If we imagine a future with trillions of these devices, we cannot build every one of them out of lithium, heavy metals and toxins that are dangerous to the environment.”

According to Yen, soil-based energy offers a long-term solution. “As long as there is organic carbon in the soil for the microbes to break down, the fuel cell can potentially last forever,” he said.

The device proved effective in a wide range of conditions, from dry soil to flooded environments, and generated more consistent power than similar technologies, lasting about 120% longer.

“These microbes are ubiquitous; they already live in soil everywhere,” said co-author George Wells. “We can capture minute amounts of energy to fuel practical, low-power applications.”

Researchers say the innovation could reduce reliance on batteries, which are costly, difficult to maintain across large areas, and contribute to electronic waste, paving the way for low-maintenance, eco-friendly sensor networks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a large international study found that asundexian, an investigational anti-clotting medication, reduces the risk of stroke in patients who recently experienced a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) caused by a clot forming outside the heart, without increasing bleeding, the most serious and feared complication of existing stroke prevention treatments.