Sofreh Capital to open offices, move part of team to Kazakhstan

Pishevar made the statement during the “The New Economy: Powered by AI” session at the international AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana.

Discussing Kazakhstan’s prospects for developing artificial intelligence, Pishevar highlighted the country’s engineering talent, government support for innovation and resource base.

“You already have certain cases and examples that you can share. Take Higgsfield, for example. It is a case that has put Kazakhstan on the front line and demonstrated the engineering potential of Kazakhstani people. Billions of dollars are evidence that you have significant engineering potential, and that is something to be proud of,” he said.

According to the investor, Kazakhstan has several factors that could support the development of an AI-driven economy, including skilled talent, engineering expertise, government support and natural resources.

“You have the talent, the engineers, a government that supports innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as the resources already available for developing an AI economy. You have all the minerals needed for the space industry, satellites, nuclear infrastructure, and Higgsfield. That is why I want to open offices, move the company here and start investing in the future of Kazakhstan,” Pishevar said.

He also compared the development of a technology ecosystem with the evolution of Silicon Valley, noting that its advantages have increasingly become intangible over time and are linked to accumulated knowledge, expertise and competencies.

Pishevar’s remarks came amid discussions on the development of Kazakhstan’s AI infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said Kazakhstan plans to systematically develop all five layers of the AI economy, ranging from energy and semiconductor infrastructure to domestic language models and applied AI solutions.

Chairman of the Management Board at Kazakhtelecom Bagdat Mussin, in turn, highlighted the potential for Kazakhstan to export computing capacity. He said the development of data centers and partnerships with technology companies could create opportunities for a new segment of the country’s AI economy.

The AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum brought together representatives of the technology industry, government, investors and the international business community to discuss the development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would establish three R&D centers in energy, AI and digital data storage.