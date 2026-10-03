Kazakhstan to establish three R&D centers in energy, AI and digital data storage

According to the ministry, the initiatives are part of efforts to strengthen international scientific and technological cooperation and accelerate the digitalization of the fuel and energy sector.

The joint R&D centers are planned to be established at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in partnership with Chinese research and technology organizations.

The first center will be established in cooperation with PowerChina Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited and will focus on alternative and renewable energy. Its activities will include applied research, the development and implementation of innovative energy technologies, joint scientific and technical projects, and the training of qualified specialists.

A Kazakhstan-China R&D Center for the Applied Use of Artificial Intelligence is also planned in partnership with Fudan University. The center will develop, adapt and test AI solutions for the energy, industrial, oil and gas, transport and other sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

Dominor Partners Limited is expected to participate as a strategic industrial partner, helping connect scientific developments with practical economic needs.

Another joint R&D center will be established in cooperation with Shenzhen EAGET Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on digital data storage technologies.

The partnership will involve applied research and development, the creation and implementation of data storage technologies, joint scientific and technical projects, and the development of expertise in modern digital infrastructure.

The Ministry of Energy will coordinate the initiatives within the energy sector, facilitating cooperation between the scientific community, international technology partners and industry organizations.

The ministry noted that the projects are expected to promote the transfer of advanced technologies, train specialists and facilitate the practical implementation of innovative solutions in Kazakhstan's fuel and energy sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Astana Hub signed four partnership deals to boost startups and AI.