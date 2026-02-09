Assaubayeva to represent Kazakhstan at Women's Candidates Tournament 2026 in historic first

Speaking to a press conference on Monday in Astana, Assaubayeva said ‘winning the third world blitz title was the biggest challenge of her career.’

Last year’s FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships followed a new format: the Swiss stage ended with the top four players advancing to the knockout stage, while the tournament served as the key qualification pathway for the Women's Candidates Tournament.

Making it to the final, I knew, I secured a spot in the Women's Candidates Tournament. Fulfilling the main goal, I had no desire to lose the match, says Assaubayeva. “I believe I had confident semifinal and final matches, in spite the fact that this was the most challenging world championships that I have ever won,” she adds.

Bibsara Assaubayev claimed fifth place at the Tata Steel Chess Challengers 2026, where she beat winner Andy Woodward, and got a rankings boost. The athlete says she will depart for Germany in a few days to join a friendly freestyle chess match, after which she will continue preparing for the Women's Candidates Tournament.

This is a major tournament, featuring only eight players, and I’m delighted to represent Kazakhstan for the first time in such a high-level tournament, says Assaubayeva. It turned out that there will three athletes from India, two from Russia, two from China, and me, she notes.

The Kazakhstani said that she has already begun her preparation for the tournament, and that she is determined to win in order to play in the match for world champion title.

According to Assaubayev, she trains 8-9 hours per day, with a team of up to 11 coaches and sparring partners involved.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Assaubayev’s participation in the Women's Candidates Tournament marks a historic moment. Kazakhstan will be for the first time represented at such level. This is one of the most prestigious tournaments in world chess, allowing to contend for the world champion title match, said Assaubayeva’s coach Gulmira Dauletova.

She also pointed out that in 2025, Kazakhstan will host a number of international chess competitions. According to Dauletova, another milestone was achieved as the Chess Association of the Turkic speaking countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, was set up. Its first joint tournament is scheduled for April this year in Turkistan city.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Bibisara Assaubayeva with the Barys Order.