Sofiya Aktayeva claims silver at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE
12:42, 3 January 2026
Kazakhstan’s fencing team representative Sofiya Aktayeva claimed second place at the 2026 FIE Junior Foil World Cup in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete finished as the runner-up in the women’s foil competition after being defeated by Stefania Chasovnikova of Russia 11-15 in the final bout.
As a result, Sofiya Aktayeva secured the silver medal at the tournament.
