    Sofiya Aktayeva claims silver at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE

    12:42, 3 January 2026

    Kazakhstan’s fencing team representative Sofiya Aktayeva claimed second place at the 2026 FIE Junior Foil World Cup in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Sofiya Aktayeva claims silver at FIE Junior Foil World Cup event in UAE
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The athlete finished as the runner-up in the women’s foil competition after being defeated by Stefania Chasovnikova of Russia 11-15 in the final bout. 

    As a result, Sofiya Aktayeva secured the silver medal at the tournament.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Bibisara Assaubayeva with the Barys Order. 

