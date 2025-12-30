EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Bibisara Assaubayeva with Barys Order

    23:31, 30 December 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Bibisara Assaubayeva on winning the world blitz championship title at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Qatar on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

    Bibisara Assaubayeva entered the history of world chess as an outstanding master and the first Kazakhstani to become the three-time women’s blitz champion.

    The entire chess community of Kazakhstan is rightfully proud of our compatriot, who raised our state flag high on the global stage, reads a congratulatory message.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stated his decision to award Bibisara Assaubayeva with the Order of Barys, 2nd Class, in recognition of her outstanding achievements at international tournaments and great contribution to the development of chess in the country. 

    To note, 21-year-old grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva has won her third world blitz title at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, after beating two-time champion grandmaster Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine 2.5-1.5 in the final match.

