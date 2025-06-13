Sofia Shulzhenko secures 8th place at ISSF World Cup stage in Germany

She successfully passed the qualification round in the women’s 50m rifle three positions event.

In the final, the Kazakhstani athlete scored 404.7 points, finishing in the eighth place.

Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway claimed gold with a score of 466.9 points. Emely Jaeggi of Switzerland took silver with 464.8, while Sift Kaur Samra of India secured bronze, finishing with 453.1 points.

As reported earlier, bronze medalist of the Olympic Games 2024 Islam Satpayev of Kazakhstan is ranked among the Top 10 at the ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol in Munich, Germany.