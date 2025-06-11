Kazakh Satpayev ranks among Top 10 at ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol
22:35, 11 June 2025
Bronze medalist of the Olympic Games 2024 Islam Satpayev of Kazakhstan ranked among the Top 10 at the ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol in Munich, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Satpayev advanced to the 50 m Rifle 3 Positions Men Finals, it said in a statement.
He finished sixth scoring 419.1 points.
It is worth reminding Kazakhstan won 6 gold medals at Asian Rifle and Pistol Cup 2025.