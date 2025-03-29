Sofia Samodelkina secures first spot for 2026 Winter Olympics

Kazakhstan’s Samodelkina scored 117.78 points for her performance in the Free Skate event, bringing her total score to 181.36.

Thus, the Kazakhstani skater landed in 14th place.

American Alysa Liu won the competition with 222.97 points. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto took second place with 217.98, and the third spot was claimed by Japan's Mone Chiba with 215.24.

It's important to note that Sofia Samodelkina qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics. To qualify, she needed to finish in the top 24 at the World Championships in Boston. The official allocation of the 24 Olympic spots will be determined later, based on the results from the Championships.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Shaidorov has secured third place in the Short Program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston.