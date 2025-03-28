EN
    Kazakhstan’s Shaidorov 3rd in SP at World Figure Skating Championships in Boston

    11:00, 28 March 2025

    Kazakhstan's figure skating team leader, Mikhail Shaidorov, delivered an impressive performance with his short program routine at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston, USA, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Four Continents champion scored 94.77 points for his performance, securing the third place.

    American Ilia Malinin took the first place with 110.41 points, while Japan's Yuma Kagiyama finished second with 107.09 points.

    The Free Skate event will take place on the night of March 30.

    Recall that Mikhail Shaidorov became the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten claimed the 2015 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships title.

    As reported earlier, Shaidorov has shown a strong performance in the SP at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2025 and grabbed the men’s single free skating bronze at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

