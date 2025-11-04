Socio-economic and cultural rights of older persons discussed at Kazakh MFA

The event was attended by the Deputy Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Chairperson of the Inclusion Council under the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of relevant ministries, Kazakhstani human rights defenders, NGOs, members of the civil sector, as well as guests from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations Development Programme.

During the meeting, participants discussed the socio-economic and cultural rights of older persons, protection of their rights during emergencies, and issues of housing instability and dependence as factors contributing to the increase in domestic violence.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alua Nadirkulova, noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to support citizens of retirement age and create conditions for the continuation of their professional activity, highlighting the development of the “silver economy.”

The Ambassador stressed that more than 2.5 million pensioners live in Kazakhstan, with access to healthcare provided through the Mandatory Social Health Insurance (MSHI) system, and that the network of Active Longevity Centers reached 127 in 2025.

Director of the Department of Medical Assistance of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, Gulnar Sarsenbayeva, reported that by 2050 the proportion of citizens over 65 in Kazakhstan will double, exceeding 14%. Accordingly, the age threshold for the target group undergoing screening examinations has been extended to 76 years. In addition, a new screening program for older persons that is able to detect the early cerebrovascular risk has been introduced.

In light of the growing number of older citizens, Executive Director of the “Kumis Khasyr” Foundation, Asiya Akanova, highlighted the need to transition to the concept of “smart longevity,” combining health, activity, and digital skills. She emphasized the importance of forming a “third age” society, ensuring social adaptation and resocialization of older persons, and expanding their access to sports and education, including financial, legal, and digital literacy.

Head of the Emergency Prevention Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, Bolat Kusainov, noted that the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Civil Protection” guarantees all citizens, including older persons, persons with disabilities, and children, the right to advance information on emergency risks, and the protection of life, health, and property.

In addition, work is underway in the country to implement the “112” mobile application designed to inform and alert the population about emergencies. The application provides instant push notifications indicating the type of incident, its location, and recommendations for the public. It is integrated with the existing “Mass Alert” system, which ensures nationwide coverage within 10-12 seconds.

Head of the Department for Combating Domestic Violence of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Akmaral Serikbayeva, emphasized the direct link between housing instability, dependence, and the increase in domestic violence.

She highlighted that under the Law “On the Prevention of Domestic Violence,” measures have been implemented to evict perpetrators from shared housing, accommodate victims in crisis centers, conduct psychocorrectional programs, and track recidivism through the ODARA system. The number of domestic violence reports has decreased by 18%, yet she stressed the ongoing need for systematic preventive work in this area.

Overall, the discussion of the agenda items was conducted openly and constructively. Participants confirmed the shared interest of all parties in strengthening social protection for older citizens, preventing domestic violence, and enhancing societal resilience to contemporary challenges.

The Human Dimension Dialogue Platform was established in 2013 at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform serves as an effective mechanism for fostering dialogue between the state and civil society. It provides a space for discussing pressing human rights issues, with the participation of observers from international organizations.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan deepens economic cooperation with Middle East partners.