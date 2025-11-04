Kazakhstan deepens economic cooperation with Middle East partners

The first meeting took place with Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Deputy Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates. The parties discussed the expansion of trade and investment cooperation, the exchange of experience in attracting foreign investments, and the prospects for implementing joint infrastructure and industrial projects. Particular attention was paid to opportunities for cooperation within the Kazakhstan-UAE Strategic Investment Platform and the exchange of best practices in public-private partnership (PPP).

During the second meeting, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov held talks with Tamer Shafik, Vice President for Business Development at Orascom Construction PLC (Egypt). The parties discussed the potential participation of Orascom Construction in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure and energy projects, including the construction of hydropower plants, gas-fired power stations, and water supply facilities.

Following the discussions, both sides expressed mutual interest in developing a strategic partnership, involving the company in Kazakhstan’s priority infrastructure projects, and exchanging engineering and technological solutions in the fields of energy, water resources, and transport infrastructure.

JSC “NC Kazakh Invest”, together with the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, will continue to support the implementation of the agreements reached and coordinate work with investors within the investment track of KGIR-2025.

Orascom Construction PLC is one of the largest international contractors in the Middle East and North Africa, implementing over 200 active projects across more than 20 countries. The company’s portfolio includes power generation facilities exceeding 30 GW, major infrastructure projects in the USA, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and water treatment and desalination plants with a combined capacity of 17 million m³ per day. Orascom is also the developer of Africa’s first integrated “green” hydrogen plant and the 650 MW Red Sea Wind Farm.

It was reported earlier, Kazakhstan and South Korea focus on the cascade hydroelectric power project development. The Kazakh delegation attended the technical program developed by the Korea Water Resources Development Corporation (K-water) in Daejeon.