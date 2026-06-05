Society is overcoming stereotype of judicial bias toward authorities, President

According to the President, the launch of administrative justice marked the beginning of a transformation in the country’s judicial practice.

He stressed that previously, it was much more difficult for citizens to challenge the actions of government bodies and defend their rights. With the introduction of administrative justice, the situation has changed dramatically.

He emphasized that today disputes are resolved more fairly in favor of conscientious citizens, with courts paying special attention to evidence collection. Government agencies are now required to prove the legality of their decisions and actions.

The Head of State emphasized statistics show that in recent years, more than half of court rulings have been made in favor of citizens and businesses and noted that this is a concrete result of administrative justice, and society is beginning to shed the old stereotype that “judges always side with the authorities.”

The President stressed that the role of administrative justice continues to strengthen, calling it a “litmus test” for the work of the state apparatus and a reflection of growing public trust in the judiciary. He acknowledged that not all citizens are satisfied with court decisions, but explained that many complaints stem from subjective disappointment rather than systemic bias.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also underlined the importance of enshrining administrative justice in the new Constitution as an independent form of judicial proceedings. He pointed to the need to move from reactive appeals to strategic management of judicial risks, ensuring consistency and stability in administrative practices at both central and local levels.

Earlier, the Head of State said strengthening unity of state and society is one of Kazakhstan’s key priorities.