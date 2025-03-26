Social veterinary medicine center opens its doors in Kostanay

The social veterinary surgery center has opened in the Veterinary Faculty building of Akhmet Baitursynuly Kostanay Regional University, located on Mayakovsky street. The main goal is to provide affordable veterinary services to socially vulnerable groups of the population and beyond.

“At one point, our faculty lost its veterinary clinic, which had been running for 20 years. It was an excellent opportunity for students to gain practical experience, but unfortunately, it was shut down,” said Marat Aubakirov, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine.

The idea to create the center, involving former faculty graduates, was pitched by the department to the university leadership. The administration supported the initiative, and the clinic was recently opened. The director, Isa Tsechaev, a former graduate, is now a veterinarian and leads the social veterinary medicine center.

Photo credit: The Department of Veterinary Medicine

Marat Aubakirov noted that the existing base became a solid foundation for the project’s implementation, with various rooms (including an X-ray room), surgery, and more. The so called staff, which consists of students from the department, also provides significant support.

“We plan to conduct various types of research at the clinic. For students, it will also provide an excellent opportunity to gain practical experience. For socially vulnerable groups, the clinic will be a real benefit, as the cost of services will be much lower than in other clinics of the city,” said the department head.

The clinic is currently in the final stages of preparation for its full launch. The contract with the university has been signed, and only the final legal and tax adjustments are left.

