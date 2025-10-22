Social spending in 2026 in Kazakhstan to hit 10.7 trillion tenge

The Minister presented the draft law of Kazakhstan on the republican budget for 2026-2028 at today’s Majilis meeting.

He stressed the budget remains socially-oriented. 10.7 trillion tenge will be channeled to the social sphere, of which 6.8 trillion tenge to social payments and 3.9 trillion will be invested into human capital.

The exchange rate is assumed to stand at 540 KZT per USD, while the oil price assumption is 60 US dollars per barrel.

2.7 trillion tenge will be spent on healthcare that is 107 billion tenge more compared to the last year, and 902 billion tenge on education and science.

263.5 billion tenge will be infused in culture, tourism, and sports.

1.2 trillion tenge will be allocated for economic stimulation, and 3.7 trillion tenge for the real sector development.

He stressed funding for the development of regions in 2026–2028 will reach 581 billion tenge, of which 300 billion in 2026.

5.1 trillion tenge in transfers will be channeled to the akimats to strengthen local governance.

The Minister said defense spending next year will make 1% to GDP.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Government allocated nearly 10 billion tenge for AI projects.