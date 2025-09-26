Kazakh Government allocates nearly 10 billion tenge for AI projects

The minister noted that the government systematically supports AI research through targeted and grant-based programs.

Among the key implementers are Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Institute of Information and Computational Technologies, Astana IT University, as well as other universities and research institutions.

Twenty-six projects are being carried out by young scientists under 40. They cover seven priority areas of science, with AI research largely focused on advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and the space industry.

“Today, 27 universities and 6 research institutes across 11 regions are actively working in AI. A total of 479 scientists are involved in this research. The highest concentration of projects is observed in Almaty and Astana,” Nurbek said.

Regional universities are also showing interest in AI development, though their involvement remains limited.

“Although there are many applications, only a small portion meet the required quality standards. This situation calls for strengthening the research capacity of regional universities and expanding the geography of AI studies,” the minister added.

As reported earlier, Alem.AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence is set to open in Astana on October 2 as part of the Digital Bridge Forum.